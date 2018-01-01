Tinder for Scoring ICOs.

Crowds
It uses the wisdom of crowds to separate the rock stars from the ripoff artists.
The platform gives you comprehensive data about ICOs in a mobile app.
And you can either choose to support or decline a project with a simple swipe.
Users can study this information, evaluate teams, technologies and the mindmap of different projects.
Rewards users for identifying weak projects or correctly identifying winners, helping the crypto community make better decisions as a group.
The average ICO in 2017 returned greater than 100 times what the average Dot Com IPO returned in 1996. But there’s a huge risk… scammers and hackers.
Working together, this collective 'Hive Mind' will increase trust in crypto projects and make the ICO and blockchain market more secure.